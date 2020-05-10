Here’s the way I see it: The novel coronavirus has the potential to kill you. It will attack your lungs and attempt to destroy your ability to breathe. If the virus is successful, you will die of respiratory failure. If you are old, infirm or poor, the probability of COVID-19 killing you is greater.

However some medical estimates show that about half of you who get COVID-19 will be without symptoms. You are the lucky ones. Hopefully, the antibodies you have created will protect you and perhaps even be used to protect others. But you are also the ones who can be most dangerous. It's hard for you to accept the pandemic as dangerous, and that is understandable and frustrating.

The problem is that the other half of the people who get the virus may experience severe illness and some will die. We need to stay the course for them and for the providers who care for them.

I believe there are three ways out of this pandemic: a vaccine, herd immunity or maintaining social distancing to flatten the curve. All require time and effort to achieve. We need smart solutions that rely on compromise and to accept the reality of what COVID-19 has done to us.

David Wood

Manheim Township