Stay calm. Don’t get in an uproar. Don’t have a hissy fit. I speak of what is happening during this time of a pandemic and a presidential election. Step back and remember you will hate what some people are saying, and they will hate what you are saying. Some of the truths you believe in might actually be false. Some of the things you don’t believe in may actually be true.

No matter what media outlets you follow — broadcast, print or social — I believe they only tell you what supports their point of view and will ignore or lie about the other side. This kind of coverage happened, in my view, to Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential election. Or outlets might stress an opponent’s faults and ignore their own.

Is all of this worth stressing your emotional health and your mental health? Consider your own well-being. Stay calm in the coming months. You are not going to change the situation.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township