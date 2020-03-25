I am a doctor who has worked in Lancaster County for over 25 years. You have trusted me to care for your children. Trust me when I say that we are not doing enough to avoid a crisis in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf has already closed nonessential businesses and added stay-at-home orders for six counties. This is not enough to stem the spread of COVID-19. We need a statewide stay-at-home order now.

The piecemeal approach we are taking will lead to an outcome like Italy's, where tens of thousands are infected and thousands have died from a collapse of the health care system. It is hard to viscerally understand the danger in the numbers out of Italy, and phrases like “flatten the curve” do not mean a lot instinctively.

Let me simplify: Without immediate steps to close everything down for 30 days, there will not be enough hospital beds, ventilators or other resources for the infected. Nurses, doctors and technicians will fight to protect the sick, but there will not be enough of them to go around. Many health workers will be infected; many will die. I will lose colleagues and friends to this crisis — a crisis that can be averted.

We need an immediate stay-at-home order for the entire commonwealth. With decisive action, we can limit the number of COVID-19 hot spots in the state. We can save lives.

Every day we wait puts us all in further danger.

David Silbert, M.D.

Manheim Township