President Donald Trump, as commander in chief, has failed to focus efforts to test for and contain COVID-19. Unless an enemy can be identified and targeted, it can be impossible to defeat. His inaction, in my view, has enabled American deaths and casualties that are historic in scope. These are the numbers for the American side from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

— American Revolution (1775-1783): 4,435 dead, 6,188 casualties.

— War of 1812 (1812-1815): 2,260 dead, 4,505 casualties.

— Mexican-American War (1846-1848): 1,733 dead, 4,152 casualties.

— Civil War (1861-1865): For the Union, 140,414 dead and 281,881 casualties. For the Confederacy, 74,524 dead and an unknown number of casualties.

— Spanish-American War (1898-1902): 385 dead, 1,662 casualties.

— World War I (1917-1918): 53,402 dead, 204,002 casualties.

— World War II (1941-1945): 291,557 dead, 670,846 casualties.

— Korean War (1950-1953) : 33,739 dead, 103,284 casualties.

— Vietnam War (1964-1975): 47,434 dead, 153,303 casualties.

— Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990-1991): 148 dead, 467 casualties.

— Total of America’s wars, including other conflicts not listed above (1775-1991): 651,031 dead, 1,430,290 casualties.

And from America’s war this year against COVID-19, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center

as of Thursday evening: 202,692 deaths and 6,971,871 cases.

Sid Paskowitz

West Lampeter Township