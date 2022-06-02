Regarding the May 26 letter “Response to column about police reform”:

Too often people look solely at the contemporary issue. But statistics and database information don’t address a 400-year legacy of injustice.

The letter writer mentions that eight unarmed white people and six unarmed Black people were shot and killed by police. The key word is unarmed!

Since at least the 1940s, Black Americans have been experiencing police brutality and dying because of it. Here’s a statistic: Black people are 2.9 times more likely to be killed by police than white people in the U.S., according to data from 2013 to the present that has been analyzed by Mapping Police Violence.

We must understand that all citizens are not treated equally. When we find justice for all citizens, only then we can sing “America the beautiful.”

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster