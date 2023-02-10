Regarding the Jan. 31 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Christian persecution increasing in US”:

The fact is that the most persecuted religious group in the United States is Jewish people. There were 2,717 incidents of violence or antisemitism against Jews in 2021, up 61% from the previous year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The writer did not note that the countries with the highest number of incidents of Christian persecution are in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, according to Open Doors Ministries. The United States does not even make the list.

I believe that calling what is happening in the United States persecution is a misnomer. Persecution is what happened during the Holocaust, and using the term “persecution” to describe a disgruntled employee is abhorrent.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township