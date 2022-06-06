Assault weapon ownership can be controlled, but not, in my view, by the federal government.

Each state could enact its own assault weapon ban that becomes activated by a mass shooting event in that state. After the next mass shooting event in any state, assault weapon sales and ownership in that state would be banned! The ban could be permanent or for a set number of years after each offense.

Much like some state-level abortion laws are being designed to be triggered by the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, state-level bans on assault weapons could be designed to be triggered by murderous actions by gun owners.

The responsibility for such assault weapon bans would clearly be with the owner of the weapon used. In my view, such laws could motivate gun owners and gun groups to become much more proactive in preventing mass shootings.

Put the blame where it belongs — not on the lack of hardened schools, the lack of teachers armed with guns or the lack of adequate mental health care for students.

Put the blame for the assault weapons ban where it belongs — on the gun owners and no one else.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville