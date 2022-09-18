As reported in the Sept. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Parsons warns hospitals”), Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino has implied, without citing any factual source, that “the majority of Lancastrians” are opposed to women having access to legal abortion services.

Further, Commissioner Josh Parsons appeared to threaten any hospital that would enter into a transfer agreement with Planned Parenthood’s new facility in Lancaster County.

In my view, women (and men) should boycott any hospital that refuses to enter into a transfer agreement with Planned Parenthood. Further, I believe that it’s time to vote out all public officials, like D’Agostino and Parsons, who seem to want to harm organizations that provide legal health care services to women.

David A. Martin

Lititz