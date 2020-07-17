I recently picked up my mother’s belongings at Luther Acres, where she had died of COVID-19.

I am frustrated by the gross failure of Pennsylvania to more quickly test residents and staff for the virus in skilled nursing facilities. From the onset of COVID-19, we have been told that our elderly population, those over 65 and those with preexisting conditions, are the most vulnerable. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to realize that this encompasses nearly all residents of skilled nursing facilities. What good does it do to wait to test for the virus until someone is exhibiting symptoms?

My mother did not get the virus from me, because I was barred from visiting on March 12, accepting the no-visit policy as a necessary precaution. I prayed she would be safe — isolated in her room. Now, I keep wondering how she got the virus. Was it an unintentional asymptomatic caregiver or staff member? Or a member of hospice who was originally barred but then later allowed back into the facility?

The public has been told that the state’s testing capabilities have increased greatly since April. It took five days for Luther Acres to receive results of my mother’s COVID-19 test. My husband had a COVID-19 test that same week, with results in 24 hours! There is no excuse that it took so long to mandate regular testing of residents and staff members at skilled nursing facilities.

Jean Slaymaker

Ephrata