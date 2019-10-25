No wonder millennial job seekers, and new hires generally, are so ill-prepared. It’s by reason of miseducation.
Many have wasted four (often more) years in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
The substantiation for this assertion was made clear by a Page A1 LNP article Oct. 21 (“State schools ask Pa. to fund redesign”), where it was reported that:
— The chancellor says he needs a sizable increase in his annual taxpayer-funded appropriation, despite a steady decrease in the number of students his system serves.
— The chancellor even states he needs an extra $100 million to “help discover new ways to save money.”
With the chancellor himself declaring such ill logic, what must the professors comprising his system be instilling in students? How is it that our General Assembly is extracting any money at all from taxpayers toward the continuation of such largesse, while leaving our youth so unready to face the economic realities of adult life in general, and the workplace in particular?
Fellow parents, we should be sending our children to the many fine private institutions here in our commonwealth, where enrollment is gained through free and fair competition.
David Teply
East Hempfield Township