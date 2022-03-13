Gov. Tom Wolf was in Lancaster County on March 3 to promote ways to spend some of the $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money in our state’s rainy day account.

Well, it’s been raining hard for the past 12 months — every time I pump gas into my car.

May I suggest a bipartisan approach that would benefit all Pennsylvanians equally? Suspend the collection of our state gasoline tax of 58.7 cents per gallon.

Pennsylvania has one of the highest gasoline taxes in the country. When you combine the state tax with the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents, 77.1 cents of every gallon you pump is not related to the production or refinement of crude oil.

Let’s stop blaming COVID-19, the supply chain and the man in the moon for our existing problems. Supply-side economics is not hard to understand. Americans are feeling the effects of being dependent on other countries for goods and services. This is our wake-up call. Wolf and our Legislature can help ease the pain of rising gasoline costs while we awake from our slumber by suspending the state gasoline tax.

While I can appreciate the need for clean energy, a comprehensive energy policy must include use of our own oil and natural gas resources for our nation to become energy-independent.

If you like my idea, act on it by calling or writing your state lawmakers and Wolf.

Don’t sit on your hands. It’s time for Pennsylvanians to be heard. Let the sun shine on the pumps!

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township