It was depressing to read in the March 4 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Plastic fouling water”) about the findings of research all over our state that microplastics are in the water, including but unfortunately not limited to the Conestoga River.

The article indicates that these unnatural particles make their way through the food chain up to and including our human bodies. This is pollution, pure and simple.

One remedy people have looked at to reduce the toxic load is to ban single-use plastic items, such as grocery bags. I understand that the city of Philadelphia and some other municipalities have enacted such laws.

However, what I view as our reactionary and heavy-handed General Assembly passed its own law in May 2020 that prohibited any local government from taxing, regulating or otherwise prohibiting single-use plastics — the items that contribute to our problems.

There is now a lawsuit before Pennsylvania courts that seeks to make it possible to take legislative action to clean up our environment. It argues that the General Assembly’s law goes against our state Constitution, which states that “the people have a right to clean air (and) pure water.”

Not only should our General Assembly stand down from its power play against Philadelphia and others, but it should actually pass its own law banning single-use plastics. Our waters are already polluted now with microplastics, without any good way to clean them up. The least we can do as a state is to begin to stem the tide of these toxins.

Pure, wholesome waters in Pennsylvania — it is our state constitutional right.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township