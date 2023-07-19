Position wanted: I am seeking a position where I will be generously compensated even if I fail in my most basic duties. Failure to perform on schedule will be rewarded by a 10-week vacation with pay and benefits intact. Benefits will include full medical coverage for my family and me; a generous pension plan fully paid for by someone else; vacation time in addition to the 10 weeks specified earlier; an expense account with minimal oversight; staff offices in multiple locations for people to do the work that I will not be accountable for; and public recognition whenever I show up at a ribbon-cutting.

By now, I am sure that most readers want to know what illegal substances I have been inhaling. Let me point out to you that this is exactly the job description of Republican members of the Pennsylvania Senate, including those from Lancaster County.

If you don’t believe me, examine their current behavior. Our state government has a responsibility to produce an approved budget by June 30 of each year. When it failed to fully complete this task, our Republican state senators, who control that chamber, decided not to meet again until mid-September.

Meanwhile, the state’s 500 public school districts also had a responsibility to pass their own budgets by the same June 30 deadline. They did so, but their budgets depend in part on estimating how much state funding they will receive. Also, some nonprofit organizations depend on the state for a significant portion of their funding. These organizations provide a broad range of services, from feeding the poor to enhancing tourism. But they must wait because we must not force our state senators to return to work.

These senators are counting on taxpayers and voters forgetting about this. Let’s show them they are wrong. This behavior is unacceptable.

John Gouveia

Lancaster