It was heartening to read the column by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Anthony Williams in the Aug. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Students are struggling to read — we must help them”).

It precisely identified the basic problems in K-12 education and proposed effective and proven strategies to address them.

The state senators are correct that large percentages of our students are not acquiring basic reading skills, and the resolution lies in schools implementing evidence-based reading curricula, universal basic skills screening and timely interventions to address lags in learning.

The same can be said for math skills. On the plus side, many Pennsylvania schools have implemented multitiered systems of support that incorporate these features. A number of schools have also begun to commit to core curricula and instructional procedures that are based in the science of reading (and math) for all students — this is critical, because we need our core programs to be effective with around 85% of all learners.

Schools need to abandon tactics based on unsupported theories and embrace the science. All of this will require coherent public policy and buy-in from all stakeholders — boards of education, administrators, teachers and parents.

Paradoxically, colleges and universities have in many cases been the slowest to recognize and implement the science of reading in training teachers. Our school leaders must send a clear message to teacher-training programs that their graduates will be expected to be well versed in evidence-based instructional practices prior to employment in our schools.

We need to start with the basics, get everyone on board and stay the course until all children succeed.

Joseph Kovaleski

Warwick Township