I am writing in light of the recent political climate that has come to my attention. I recently discovered I am transgender. Without the support of the community, I struggled with identity all my life, which led me down a road of suicide ideation and self-sabotage in my teens and early adulthood.

With the support of my closest friends, I have finally felt more comfortable being who I am after 23 years. Now that I know who I am, I refuse to hide anymore. We cannot continue to live in a country that supports freedom for the “traditional” American but does not extend those privileges to all demographics.

Growing up in a society and being forced to be something I am not has taken immense willpower and strength; however, I will continue to fight for my people’s civil liberties.

We are humans. We are workers. We are sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers. We are owed autonomy to be who we are. The reactionary few cannot eradicate us.

I must strongly urge state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin to show love for Lancaster County’s LGBTQ+ community and make sure our state does not become a hostile environment, as Florida has recently.

Discrimination is bad for all of us. Humanity is not a partisan issue. Lawmakers must pass the Fairness Act in the state Senate now.

Daulton Bucher

Clay Township

GET HELP This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: — National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255, or simply call 988. — Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. — Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. — If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.