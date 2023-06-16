Some of my friends and family count themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community. As Pennsylvanians, these people I care about so much have the daily burden of knowing that our state has not yet enshrined their right to live without discrimination in housing, employment, education and public accommodations.

I’m confident that the good people of Lancaster County value equal rights and freedom and believe that every one of us deserves to live without being marginalized by discrimination.

We can’t leave equal protections to chance in these uncertain times, and there is something we can do.

Recently, state House Bill 300, The Fairness Act, was passed by the House. It specifically prohibits discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

Soon, the state Senate will vote on the proposed law. Lancaster County state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument need to hear our support of this essential legislation. Please contact them to let them know that you want them to support The Fairness Act.

Joan Haines

Lancaster Township