LNP | LancasterOnline’s “Why the wait?” analysis on the front page of the Sunday, Nov. 15, edition was appreciated!

Voters deserved to know what occurred because critics — often vocal President Donald Trump supporters — repeat his statements questioning the validity of the results and voting by mail. (See the Nov. 15 letter “Elections must retain credibility.”)

The mail voting option has been around for a very long time, as every state permits absentee voting in various forms. Some states conduct their elections almost entirely by mail.

Some perspective on Pennsylvania’s Act 77 of 2019: Seemingly fearing a huge Democratic turnout in Philadelphia, state Republicans wanted to remove the straight-ticket voting option. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican Legislature struck a deal and the bill was signed into law.

The pandemic encouraged about one-third of Pennsylvania voters to apply for mail ballots (my family included). On Election Day, however, we cast our ballots at our polling place because we wanted to send our message in-person. Given the recent pandemic numbers, I wish we’d simply dropped our ballots in the mail.

By the way, a huge thank-you is owed to election workers from across Pennsylvania and Lancaster County, including right here in Mount Joy.

In my opinion, Act 77 is simply an option that supports democracy here in Pennsylvania. Anyone who wishes to vote in person on Election Day is still free to do so.

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy