Why can’t we just use common sense when dealing with COVID-19?

The current restrictions placed on us in Pennsylvania and in other states make absolutely no sense other than to fulfill the “letter of the law” given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why not allow some things that are no threat to the safety of others?

Last week a woman from York County was ticketed and fined $225 by Pennsylvania State Police because she was going for a drive without a destination. How can being in your own car and not getting out until you return home possibly be a threat to anyone?

Then you have businesses, such as construction companies, forced to shut down by Gov. Tom Wolf. Most of these workers work in small groups of four or five people and can easily socially distance themselves from others. I’ve seen several job sites that have been abandoned with wooden framing left exposed to the elements. It will be ruined because they were forced to leave.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Lottery is still going full bore. I’ve seen groups of people congregate in stores just to purchase these tickets. How exactly is the lottery an “essential business”? Obviously this is much more of a risk to the general public than lots of forbidden things. It just shows, in my view, that all the governor really cares about is his beloved lottery income, because he sure isn’t using common sense to keep us any safer.

Kevin Staats

Wrightsville

York County