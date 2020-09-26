In proposing and debating a bill to prevent Gov. Tom Wolf from restricting gatherings at houses of worship in the interest of disease control, our legislators have once again demonstrated their proclivity to address self-serving interests, rather than spending their time — and our tax dollars — creating meaningful legislation that would benefit their constituents.

This time it was the Republicans’ turn. The Democratic House leader had it right when he called it, “a solution in search of a problem.” The Republicans, meanwhile, can boast that they protected our religious freedom.

However, it stretches the definition of “protect” when that word is used to combat a threat that doesn’t exist.

There is nothing wrong with this legislation per se, but in this time when there are so many more pressing needs that do need solutions, wouldn’t it be nice if we had some bipartisan efforts to solve real problems?

Dave Healey

Manheim Township