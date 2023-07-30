Show some leadership, state Rep. Mike Sturla!

In February, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ended a near-decade-old public school funding lawsuit. Her nearly 800-page ruling found that the current school funding system violates the Pennsylvania Constitution, specifically students’ rights to what should be a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” system.

She left the remedy to the governor and state Legislature. Creating a revised school funding formula will be an enormous task for our divided government. But the Basic Education Funding Commission, co-chaired by Sturla, is seemingly doing nothing to remedy the problem. The commission has said it will hold hearings across the state — but not in Lancaster County. So far, no hearings are scheduled.

Public schools are now the culture war battlefield, and fighting it here takes some political courage. Sturla needs to wade in.

George Myers

West Lampeter Township