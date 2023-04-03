Another six people dead. More thoughts, prayers and memorials. Reporters musing about the motive. What really matters is that the shooter was able to legally buy several semi-automatic weapons. These weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time.

It is the gun.

Because we never see the carnage, we can distance ourselves from the horror. We never see the slaughtered children. Only the first responders, the emergency room workers, the morticians and the cleaning crews have to see that.

In a recent interactive article, The Washington Post brought us a little closer to an actual shooting (“The Blast Effect,” March 27). It featured online graphics illustrating the outlines of two young victims, with diagrams of where the bullets entered their bodies. It is a sanitized, clinical version of the murders of two beautiful young people, but it does force us to face what these weapons do.

We can act today to dial back gun violence in America. At the CeaseFirePA/March for Our Lives rally in Harrisburg on March 23, we learned there is now a chance to pass four simple measures to curb gun violence in Pennsylvania. The measures pertain to extreme risk protection orders, the reporting of stolen guns, universal background checks and safe firearm storage. These proposals are part of CeaseFirePA’s “Common Agenda to Prevent Gun Violence” and are supported by many Pennsylvanians. The agenda does not include reinstating a ban on semi-automatic weapons, but it is a good start. Go to CeaseFirePA.org to learn more about this, and please contact your state legislators.

That is the least we can do.

Carol Shane

Millersville