The Associated Press article (“Workers get time off for vax”) in the Nov. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline regarding state employees receiving five days of paid leave “just” to get vaccinated (with a total potential cost to the commonwealth of $100 million) should incense every citizen of this state.

How does a private employer explain that action to his or her own employees?

How does that contrast to New York City, where city employees were mandated to get vaccinated or lose their job?

With all the issues of poverty in our state, surely granting $100 million to state employees making an average of more than $62,000 a year is a slap in the face to those less fortunate.

Steve Roberts

Manheim Township