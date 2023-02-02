It is a mess! At 77, I have observed a lifetime of racial, religious, gender and xenophobic discrimination. For the most part, however, as a white male of European extraction, I have rarely experienced it.

At the center of the discrimination I see are culturally based beliefs of entitlement and superiority; the perceived need for personal survival; fear of the unknown; and the need to blame others when we experience personal failures or a lack of opportunity.

From a materialist perspective, there are insufficient resources for the entire world to be on an even keel without the “haves” experiencing a really significant drop. Couple this with the existing power differences between haves and have-nots, and redistribution is not all that likely.

As a result, we have recurring slavery, war, poverty, riots and religious dogma dominance. There is, however, at least one commonly shared ethical belief across the world’s cultures. Unfortunately, it is only given lip service. It is not “He with the gold rules” but, rather, the gender-free golden rule — “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Failure to do so lies at the middle of this.

Patrick McCaskey

Lancaster