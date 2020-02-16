When President Donald Trump was first elected, I heard a commentator run through a number of former presidents who were masters of different communication mediums. Franklin D. Roosevelt became a master of radio. Ronald Reagan was already a master of television when he came into office. Barack Obama’s team mastered the internet, including social media. And Trump came into office having already mastered reality TV.
His State of the Union address gave definite proof that he continues as a reality TV master. And perhaps most effective of all were the reality show guests whose hopes and needs and gratitude were genuine. The only thing lacking were words that truly reflected the reality of contemporary life in the U.S. Most of the time, Trump’s masterful spin avoided complete falsehoods. The lack of reality resulted from his exaggeration or his failure to give the real and truthful context necessary to help Americans grasp the real truth.
But one claim was undeniable. Under his administration unemployment has dropped to historic lows. If only so many parents weren’t forced to work two jobs to make a living wage, this achievement would be praiseworthy. If only the wages paid in so many cases weren’t far too low. If only more of these jobs included adequate benefits. Then we could at least join with Trump in celebrating the low unemployment rate.
If only the countless positive claims made in the State of the Union address by our president were more truthful and real.
John Pinder III
Lancaster Township