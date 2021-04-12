Recently, our family received a letter from the School District of Lancaster informing us that we were eligible for a private school scholarship via the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

The taxpayer-funded scholarship our family would have received was likely minimal, but enough to perpetuate the flight of privileged families like mine out of a district where 90% of its students live in poverty and 90% are students of color.

Because our legislators have chosen the inherently unjust system of funding schools mainly through property taxes, the School District of Lancaster is increasingly underfunded and facing multimillion-dollar deficits each year.

Yet our district is held to the same statewide testing standards as wealthier neighboring districts. For poor districts like ours, the result is an unfunded mandate.

Our lawmakers’ solution? Punish underperforming districts by incentivizing opt-outs via taxpayer-funded voucher-like programs such as the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

Millions are diverted each year from the state’s coffers to subsidize the private education of children in schools with no testing requirements or accountability via these programs.

Also diverted are higher-performing students, their resources and tuition dollars, leaving districts like the School District of Lancaster the enormous task of educating our state’s highest-need kids with little support from the state.

Instead of hemorrhaging students and funding from our district, lawmakers such as state Sen. Scott Martin should be finding ways to bolster their success. Luckily, they will have their own opportunity to do just that in June by voting in favor of Gov. Tom Wolf’s historic budget proposal for our most vulnerable public schools.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster