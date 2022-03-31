In my view, Pennsylvania’s legislators must oppose bills that would stop our state from participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This initiative would provide multiple benefits to the citizens of our state, and the reduction in carbon pollution would save lives and improve overall health.

Analysis conducted for the state Department of Environment Protection estimates that Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution would be cut by 21% — or 180 million tons — from 2022 to 2030 if participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative moves forward. That is equal to taking more than 4 million cars off the road.

Resulting health benefits would include fewer heat-related deaths, fewer cases of bronchitis, fewer asthma attacks, a reduction in insect-related illness and improved cardiovascular health.

Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is expected to generate $6.3 billion in health care savings and 30,000 fewer hospital visits for respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

Pennsylvanians are ready to cut carbon pollution now. Two recent polls show that 79% of Pennsylvanians support placing a limit on carbon pollution from power plants and support lawmakers who will take action to combat climate change.

Unfortunately, some of our legislators are against this program and want to continue investing in fossil fuels. I strongly urge all state lawmakers to oppose anti-Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative bills such as state House Bill 637 and state Senate Bill 199.

Climate change is a major threat to our health, and joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would be an important tool to tackle some of its worst effects.

Deborah Fast

Akron