The New York Times article “What Pa.’s abuse report began” in the June 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline addresses then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s nearly 900-page report on the “widespread sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church throughout Pennsylvania and a ‘sophisticated’ cover-up by senior church officials.”

That report was issued in 2018! It is now 2023!

It has been five years and the Pennsylvania Legislature still has not resolved the extension of the statute of limitations for the victims. Shame on them!

We the people are letting this happen to us. We as citizens deserve a lot more from our politicians, including Shapiro, who is now governor. Yes, he delivered the physical report, but other states have passed laws on this issue.

Legislation regarding the statute of limitations just failed another vote recently. Let’s get serious in resolving this issue, instead of continuously kicking the victims down the road!

Colleen Jacobsen

East Hempfield Township