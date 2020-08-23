The U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania constitution establish three separate branches of government and put in place a system of checks and balances that are designed to keep one branch from exercising undue power or influence over the other.

Seems fairly straightforward, right? Well, think again! Here’s why:

On June 9, the state General Assembly adopted House Resolution 836 with bipartisan support and directed that the governor issue an executive order or proclamation terminating the ongoing disaster declarations. However, Gov. Tom Wolf refused to relinquish his emergency powers and, in response to a related petition in Commonwealth Court, asked the state Supreme Court to exercise its “King’s Bench” jurisdiction to essentially overrule the actions of the elected representatives of the people of Pennsylvania.

In a split decision, the state Supreme Court concluded that the General Assembly essentially counted for absolutely nothing and backed the governor’s position that the state Legislature could not “unilaterally” terminate the disaster declarations without the governor’s oversight. However, the governor — by his own action — could shut down the entire state through his disaster declarations without the oversight of the Legislature. Can we say double standard?

This dangerous notion of the “King’s Bench” undermines the very fabric of constitutional government and may render state Legislatures ineffective and obsolete.

In the opinion of this writer, Gov. Wolf, or any governor for that matter, should not be permitted to weaponize the judiciary in order to advance an ill-conceived and ultimately unconstitutional political agenda.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown