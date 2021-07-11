This is how hypocritical Republican state lawmakers are: They pass bills with mandatory voter ID to limit citizen access to voting, yet they want to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports for state institutions and schools. The Republican-led Legislature keeps pursuing the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was not fair when all state audits and judicial reviews by numerous courts proved that the counties’ votes were fair and accurate.

It’s time for Republicans to get over it and admit they lost the presidential election by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania. They need to move on to addressing the immediate needs of their constituents like property tax reform, infrastructure, job creation and vaccination rather than wasting time on baseless allegations of voter fraud.

A smart move would be to impose a natural gas extraction tax, instead of letting that revenue go out of state. That would be a boon to our economy and reduce the need for property tax. Of course, it would mean that lawmakers would have to oppose the lobbyists in Harrisburg that control them.

It also would be a smart move to promote COVID-19 vaccination instead of opposing it — especially with the threat of the dangerous delta variant now in our state.

If GOP lawmakers don’t do all this, we should vote them out of office and get a Legislature that represents its constituents and not lobbyists and anti-vaxxers.

Doug Williams

Elizabeth Township