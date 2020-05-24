Lancaster County Republican state lawmakers are fed up — with Gov. Tom Wolf. When are they going to get fed up with the atrocious job they are doing running Pennsylvania, even before COVID-19? Remember property tax reform?

Pennsylvania senators and representatives have a base salary of $88,610 a year and $177 per diem payments for food and lodging expenses while on legislative business 50 miles away from home. No receipts required.

Pennsylvania lawmakers want school and state employees to get 401(k)-style pension plans, but many legislators want the traditional guaranteed pension plan for themselves. It was their misguided intervention in the school employees pension system 20 years ago that broke that system.

State representatives who have served at least 10 years and senators who have served at least eight years can get lifetime health and prescription benefits for themselves and their spouses for a lot less than most of us pay.

Despite high salaries and great perks, by the fall of 2019 our legislators sank Pennsylvania into the lowest quarter of all states when it came to state financial health. Pennsylvania could not meet its financial obligations before COVID-19, and it’s going to get worse.

Pennsylvania is in financial peril because for years our legislators have been spending money without passing adequate legislation to pay the bills. We are governed by a bunch of deadbeats. It’s past time for them and the governor to have a civilized adult conversation about the current health and financial crises. Don’t hold your breath.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township