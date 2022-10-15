By now you probably realize that the Pennsylvania Legislature is broken. We have 50 state senators and 203 state representatives, and I believe that we could probably run the whole state with 50 part-time representatives.

We pay these legislators base salaries of about $95,000. Do the math and you will see that, in my view, we’re overpaying by about $19 million per year for a Legislature of this size.

But it gets worse.

Did you know that no legislation comes up for a vote if the committee chairperson does not want it to? So your chances of getting any meaningful gun safety legislation passed is stymied, because the National Rifle Association only has to “convince” one or two people to keep something from coming to the floor.

The Pennsylvania Legislature is a lobbyist’s dream, because you don’t have to give everyone campaign donations — just the committee chairpersons.

How do we fix this? Get involved with groups that are trying to fix things like this, and don’t vote for people who do nothing to solve the problems.

Change will not happen quickly, as it took many years to make sure we can see online how much state senators spend on expenses.

Don Murray

Lititz