In a recent e-newsletter, Republican state Sen. Scott Martin states that there are “an estimated quarter-million children in failing schools across Pennsylvania.” To help them, Martin supports the proposed private-school tuition voucher program called Pennsylvania Award for Student Success.

Are there 250,000 openings in private schools to accept these students? Of course not. Therefore, only a portion of these students could be helped. What happens to the rest of them? They will be left behind in these failing schools. These schools will become worse because their funding will drop but many of their fixed costs will not.

In recent years, our state legislators have pressed for a decrease in the state’s corporate net income tax rate. Their argument was that all of our neighboring states had lower rates. Most of our neighboring states also have lower gas taxes, higher minimum wages, legalized recreational marijuana and progressive state income taxes (the more you earn, the higher your rate). The Legislature only fixed the corporate net income tax rate. Pennsylvania needs to fix all of these issues, beginning with a state constitutional amendment to allow a progressive income tax.

When the wealthy pay taxes at a rate higher than that of a high school student working at McDonald’s, we will have enough money to support our public schools adequately. Only then should we talk about failing schools.

We cannot rely on property taxes. I am an older citizen living in a starter home in a neighborhood of starter homes. I thankfully do not have to rely only on Social Security. My school taxes take 1.5 months of my payment. The current system is untenable.

Sandra Anjard

Millersville