The farmers I know want to be successful at their business, maintain their legacy and be good stewards of the land. It’s an important time to contact state legislators about available funding to support productive farms that are working toward healthier soils and cleaner water.

I grew up surrounded by farms in Conestoga. I remember sleigh rides with our Amish neighbors when the snow was deep enough for the horses to take us across their fields. Our church had many farming families. As generations have grown and farms have been passed down to younger generations or sold, the landscapes across Lancaster County have changed dramatically.

Many farm families struggle with the fluctuating farm economy, maintenance and regulations. There’s proposed state legislation that can help farmers today and for future generations. The Clean Streams Fund legislation would invest $250 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help farms adopt conservation measures to keep soil and nutrients on the land and out of local waters by creating the statewide Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. As proposed, $125 million of the fund would be dedicated to the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, which would provide support for designing and installing conservation practices on farms across the commonwealth, especially in Lancaster County.

It’s a critical time to support farmers in maintaining and improving their farm quality and herd health, and keeping that priceless Lancaster County soil on the farmlands.

Talk to your state legislators today about passing state Senate Bill 832 and state House Bill 1901 to create the Pennsylvania Clean Streams Fund.

Brenda Sieglitz

Rapho Township