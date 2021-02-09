As the quote often attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels put it, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

Apparently, the Big Lie about election fraud perpetrated by our previous president in Goebbels-like fashion was repeated loudly enough and often enough for our sheeplike Pennsylvania legislators to begin questioning the validity of a free and fair election. So much so, that they are casting aspersions on the process they helped put in place, as well as on the integrity and capability of the thousands of workers who both administered the process and verified and reverified its results; and on the state officials who tried to clarify and lead our commonwealth through the complexities of a pandemic.

Does this mean that these legislators are calling their own elections into question? Apparently not, since they are really only concerned about the integrity of the presidential election results. However, by repeating and magnifying the overarching fabrication of a flawed election process in sham hearings, these legislators not only wasted our tax dollars, but showed that partisan politics are alive and well in Pennsylvania.

My guess is that if Donald Trump had won the day, this whole charade would not be taking place. Apparently, facts and truth remain as elusive as ever when it comes to our elected officials’ oath to discharge the duties of their offices with fidelity. Shame on all of them.

Marcy Dubroff

East Hempfield Township