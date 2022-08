Congratulations to Pennsylvania state lawmakers on your upcoming largest pay raise in history! Enjoy your $100,000-plus salaries and all the accompanying perks. Could be time for that new Lexus, eh?

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s retired teachers have not had a cost-of-living adjustment to their pensions granted since 2002!

Lawmakers, are you familiar with the word “inflation”? If not, look it up. And enjoy that raise while wearing your new Armani suit.

Bruce A. Sperber

Rapho Township