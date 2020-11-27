The Pennsylvania House of Representatives was designed to be “the people’s house”: the most representative, accountable body; one presenting the concerns of constituents and introducing legislation on their behalf.

I believe our state House has strayed far from that goal.

Procedural rules in our Pennsylvania Legislature matter. The first vote of the new session puts rules in place for the next two years. In many states, automatic calendar rules ensure bills are given a hearing and brought to a vote.

But in Pennsylvania, just one leader can shut down a vote on a popular bill with strong bipartisan support. The result is a full-time Legislature that enacts far fewer bills than even most part-time legislatures and that is consistently unresponsive to bills with strong support like a gift ban (House Bill 1945 this session) or redistricting reform (House Bill 722 in the 2017-18 session).

My state representative, Seth Grove, has advocated for legislative reform during his tenure in the House and has been appointed interim chair of the powerful House State Government Committee.

Now is his opportunity to show true leadership. When bipartisan bills receive support from a majority of legislators and have public support, it’s inexcusable that one person — elected by one district — could effectively block reform supported by millions of Pennsylvania voters.

Rep. Grove, please advance state House Resolution 11, to create a committee to study the rules and recommend changes, and also co-sponsor House Resolutions 12 through 20, changes that would ensure bills with bipartisan support are given a vote in committee.

Carol Stowell

Paradise Township