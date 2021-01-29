The most compelling legislation our state Republican leaders have brought forth to begin the 2021 calendar year is the imperative to pass the eight (or more) proposed bills that address power and control through constitutional amendments for the purpose of electing judges, controlling economic dollars and limiting the pandemic powers of the governor. Some of these proposed amendments may go in front of voters in the May primary election.

In my view, craftily worded state Senate Bills 2 and 8 and state House Bills 14, 38, 51, 55 and 71 all change the Pennsylvania constitution to keep power and control of money, election parameters of judges and overall power in the pocket of the majority rule in the Pennsylvania Legislature, without concern of a veto.

Our lawmakers are seemingly laser-focused on the urgency of the issues that can keep them in power for the future — but have not even a breath for protecting the people of Pennsylvania.

Will the current state Legislature ever address the urgent and critical pandemic-related needs, such as distribution of vaccines for teachers, conditions in nursing homes, reopening our schools safely, the small and minority-owned businesses in the state, the welfare and basic needs of food and shelter for the poor, or even sensible rules for handling and counting mail-in ballots during elections?

While the legislators may address themselves as “brilliant,” they cannot fool the founders like Ben Franklin, James Cannon, George Bryan or Thomas Young and others in our state’s history. Will you vote for these truth-bending political opportunists?

Bill Glessner

Manheim Township