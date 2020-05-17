Regarding the Spotlight PA article “Nursing home plan laid aside” on Page A1 of the May 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

The only thing left out of the article was the fact that on March 18, the state Department of Health sent a directive to all Pennsylvania nursing homes instructing them to admit any stable patient coming out of the hospital, even if they had tested positive for COVID-19. The policy is still in effect.

This seemingly played a huge role in the number of COVID-19 deaths reported to date in those facilities, yet it has gone virtually overlooked.

In my view, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was irresponsible in directing nursing homes to take those patients — supposedly to avoid overcrowding in hospitals, which never occurred.

Then, the emergency strategies that the state was to implement to help the nursing homes with those patients were never implemented. According to the reporting, no help was provided until mid-April, a full month after the directive was put in place, and “long after major outbreaks had taken hold.” And that help was insufficient.

The Spotlight PA article refers to some of the facilities as “death traps,” and, separately, the Lancaster County coroner says that about 90% of the deaths in our county have been of nursing home residents. But instead of providing the assistance that they needed, the state appeared to be totally negligent in providing equipment, supplies, support and training necessary to deal with the problem that the state itself was responsible for creating.

Am I wrong in suggesting Dr. Levine be fired and Pennsylvania be reopened?

Jeanne Rankin

Manheim