Pennsylvania can’t get enough teachers? Maybe it’s because of elected officials who seem determined to dismantle the public school system.

Many school districts are underfunded. There is great disparity in teacher pay and pensions between wealthy and poor districts, but Pennsylvania legislators get paid the same across the state.

Poorer districts provide services to homeless students. Some children enter kindergarten not speaking English. Some homes have no food in the cupboard and “bed” is a blanket on the floor. As another writer aptly described it, these are our “throwaway” children.

The teachers’ pension system is mismanaged by the state. About 25 years ago, teachers, districts and the state each contributed to a pension fund that was flush with money. But, instead of doing the hard job of restructuring local taxes, the state appeased taxpayers by drastically lowering school districts’ contribution to the teachers’ pension plan. Overall economic conditions and state mismanagement broke the pension fund.

Retired teachers were told that there were regular cost-of-living adjustments for their pensions. There used to be, but there have been none for over 20 years. Pennsylvania legislators who give themselves COLAs don’t care about retired educators.

Glaring inequity of pay, mismanagement of pension funds, desperately needy schools and lack of appropriate teaching materials don’t seem to be on legislators’ radar, but funding private schools is. Many educators support community values, but we join education associations to protect ourselves from the whims of some elected officials.

To attract teachers, act like you appreciate them.

Carol Wolford

Elizabethtown