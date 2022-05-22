During the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, about 1,200 Black-owned properties were burned to the ground and at least 26 Black people were killed by a large group of white attackers.

The event has largely been covered up and left out of history books. In America, we don’t do a good job at telling our full history, especially our history of oppression toward Black people, other people of color and Indigenous people. Our country’s history of building a system to favor whites is undeniable.

That is why I would like to ask state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County, the prime sponsor of state House Bill 1532, and my representative, Keith Greiner, to retract their support of this bill.

This bill is aimed at prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Pennsylvania public institutions, though it doesn’t explain what critical race theory is.

While coming under fire recently, critical race theory has been misrepresented by many news outlets and politicians. According to the Brookings Institution, critical race theory describes how U.S. social institutions such as education and criminal justice are built upon policies that have favored white people and oppressed people of color. Critical race theory calls our history and system racist, not every white person.

HB 1532 would seemingly block the rhetoric of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and make it so that George Floyd’s death had nothing to do with the color of his skin.

As a social worker, I oppose this bill because it does not protect vulnerable groups or ensure the teaching of our country’s full history.

William Sloyer

East Lampeter Township