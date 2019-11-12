Alarm bells are sounding in Harrisburg. In my view, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is weaponizing noncriminal statutes. His first target is Scott Good of State College. In a move that would make Josef Stalin and Mao Zedong proud, the attorney general’s office recently filed more than 100 criminal charges against Good based on alleged violations of the state’s prevailing wage law. The state Department of Labor & Industry had been responsible for enforcement of that statute — until Shapiro went, as I see it, rogue.
Labor & Industry had not found any violations by Good and is not involved in the prosecution. Yet, Shapiro has directed his office to usurp the authority of the department and file criminal charges where they have never been filed before.
Good is the first, but not the last. Shapiro’s office has already begun similar prosecutions against other people for violations of noncriminal statutes.
This abuse of power and overreach of his office will not stop unless we step up and stop it. We need to demand an end to this and all similar actions by his office.
If he is not stopped, your next parking ticket might come with a theft of services charge, or your speeding ticket with an attempted homicide charge.
Tell everyone you know to call and write both the attorney general’s office and your state legislators.
Jim Stephens
Manheim Township