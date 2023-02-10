The United States’ budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2023 is $4.6 trillion. The budget calls for $5.8 trillion in spending, leaving a deficit of about $1.2 trillion.

U.S. House Republicans are reportedly not budging on refusing to raise the national debt limit and instead are insisting on cutting spending.

This is not the first time this has happened. Any reasonably run enterprise, faced with these conditions, would take similar steps.

The first place to look for savings is the big-ticket items. However, at least two such items are not really part of the discretionary spending package: Social Security and Medicare are funded by dedicated payroll taxes, which go into their respective trust funds. In fact, the government borrows from these trust funds to meet expenses.

What does that leave? One place to start is the defense budget. At $858 billion this year, it exceeds the combined defense spending of the next nine countries. The military might of the United States exceeds that of all other nations.

An all-out war with the United States is unthinkable, as it brings the threat of nuclear annihilation. Employing diplomacy is much less expensive.

There are other possibilities for cutting the budget, such as education, health and veterans benefits. But those areas actually provide tangible help to people, so they should be approached very cautiously.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

Marga N. Lane

Lancaster Township