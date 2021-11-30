I am responding to the Nov. 8 letter “Wonderful tribute penned by friend.”

I want to be careful to not sound judgmental. This tribute and response I take personally, due to some in my family — those whom I call “my kids’’ — being homeless. I have shed tears over it, and to this day they are in my prayers. The tribute was extremely touching.

Now on to what really upset me — for the letter writer to end by stating, “Shame on us for letting these two friends have the kind of life they did.”

We had nothing to do with what they did. I believe that our lifestyle boils down to the choices we make in life.

When I read the letter writer’s statement to one of “my kids’’ who is homeless, even he was upset. Despite his lifestyle, he knows it boils down to the choices that we make.

One time a young man came to me and asked for money, and at that time I did not have any with me. I told him to go to Water Street Mission. His response was, “I’m not allowed there.’’ My response was, “Get your act together so they’ll let you in.’’

This has happened to some of “my kids.’’ There is help available, but some don’t obey the rules.

I’m sending love and prayers for “my kids’’ and those many others out there. Please start making the right choices.

Mary Dimitris

Lancaster