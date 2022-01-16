Thank you to Ann S. Womble, former chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, for her excellent Jan. 9 column, “On the courage of US Rep. Liz Cheney and her quest for truth.”

We need more principled Republican voices to renounce the “malign forces” within the Republican Party that are trying to impede the U.S. House select committee’s work in investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol and its institutions since 1814.

Womble praised Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, for her steadfast courage in seeking the truth surrounding that disastrous day. She indirectly compared Cheney’s devotion to upholding the Constitution and defending our democracy to the resolve of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, known as the “Iron Lady.” Thatcher famously said, “So let us resist the blandishments of the faint hearts; let us ignore the howls and threats of the extremists; let us stand together and do our duty, and we shall not fail.”

In contrast to Womble and Cheney, the former president and his sycophants continue to lie with various iterations of the former president’s own words, used in an address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Kansas, July 24, 2018: “Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening. Just stick with us; don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.”

Cheney and Womble are not serving up “fake news.” They are committed to serving the truth, to wherever it leads. We must stand with them.

Anne D. Miller

Millersville