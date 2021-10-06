I read the LNP | LancasterOnline e-newspaper online every day since I transplanted to Connecticut. I find LNP | LancasterOnline to have balanced and fearless coverage. Free press is essential to our democracy, which is so needed in these troubling times.

On Friday, I was dismayed to see that there were only eight pages, and then 16 on Saturday. A notice to readers on the front page Saturday explains that LNP | LancasterOnline is dealing with a significant criminal attack.

There are forces of evil that are trying to shut down freedom of the press. I encourage subscribers to stand with the newspaper through this assault. Perhaps a larger readership will emerge and the perpetrators will be rooted out and pay a legal price for their actions aiming to rob us of the depth of your publication.

Teri Hay

Woodbury, Connecticut