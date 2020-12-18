A memorable scene occurred in 1954 during the Army-McCarthy hearings, which played out before a national television audience. Attorney Joseph Welch was presenting the Army’s case against Sen. Joe McCarthy’s sweeping and baseless claims of lax security and communist infiltration.

McCarthy immediately accused a young lawyer on Welch’s staff of having ties to communist organizations, and his characteristic merciless grilling brought the attorney to the breaking point. At this point, before an astonished national audience, Welch criticized McCarthy. “I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness,” he began.

McCarthy tried to continue bullying the assistant. But Welch interrupted angrily, telling McCarthy: “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir?”

Welch’s courage in standing up to a man who had, for the previous four years, dominated American attention and acquired a formidable following played a significant role in breaking McCarthy’s hold on American society.

But that was then. And now?

Is there anyone who values his or her country more than his or her own political gain enough to do the same?

But, of course, in the current bullying situation we already know the answer to Welch’s question.

Barbara McGraw

Lancaster