I’m writing due to my concerns with the health care system in Lancaster. I have become aware of the questionable health care practices of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. The alleged assaults that were not reported properly, leaving patients at risk for further assaults (“State cites LGH for not reporting abuse claims,” Jan. 1) and the ultrasounds that were billed to Medicaid but not completed in a timely manner (“LGH parent to pay $275K in billing case,” June 27) show it’s the corporations that are seemingly scamming the system — not those of us who are poor.
Since the closing of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, the emergency room wait times at LGH have increased. I have talked to many people frustrated over the treatment they have received there because the staff is so overwhelmed with the current patient volume.
We’re in need of a public health care advocate for Pennsylvania to hold these health care profiteers accountable. We need someone on our side to fight these mega health companies and demand we receive better care.
I suffer from mental health issues that have led me to seek inpatient or emergency treatment. I have a strong fear of using Penn Medicine facilities for my mental health care needs. I don’t have confidence that I will be treated correctly by them anymore.
I’m a member of Put People First! PA and will be joining the Medicaid march at 1 p.m. Saturday in Penn Square to demand LGH rectify wrongdoings. The people of this community deserve better.
Matthew Rosing
Lancaster