If someone were to ask me why there are vigils at abortion clinics, I would say: “If you knew 10 children were slated to die at a certain time and place near your home, wouldn’t you want to be there to stand up for their innocent lives and unjust executions, at least once?”

If you wouldn’t, does that mean: 1) you really don’t believe it’s happening? 2) that abortion is not really murder? 3) that murder by abortion is somehow justified? 4) that you are not responsible for opposing planned murder, even though the government has laws against murder? 5) or that God knows of all the evil in the world, and you are too small to be his agent against evil?

All lines of reasoning fall short, and the Christian church will have to answer.

Larry L. Garber

Maytown