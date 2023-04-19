More mass shootings have happened.

Are you tired yet? I am.

It is time to stand up and stop the gun violence. The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that we have a right to bear arms, but this is not an absolute right.

It is time for us, as caring Americans, to demand that our legislators ban semi-automatic rifles, mandate strict background checks and repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields gun manufacturers from lawsuits.

A vast majority of Americans believe in some type of gun control. What is standing in the way of protecting us are the state and federal legislators who are tied to the National Rifle Association and/or gerrymandered districts.

Second Amendment advocates have a right to guns, but I as a citizen have a right to not live in fear because you have a gun. If you believe in the sanctity of life and voted for anti-abortion legislators, don’t be a hypocrite — vote for pro-gun-control legislators.

Ask yourself the question: “How would Jesus vote?”

Frank Hollingsworth

East Lampeter Township