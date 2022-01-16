I greatly appreciated Ann S. Womble’s column on U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Jan. 9 Sunday LNP (“On the courage of US Rep. Liz Cheney and her quest for truth”). Seven Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial after the events of Jan. 6.

Yes, it should have been unanimous, and those who chose to let Trump slide — or, worse, supported his avalanche of lies — have disgraced themselves, the Republican Party, the U.S. Senate and our country.

It is our system that ultimately matters, not any particular issue, nor any particular candidate. Fundamental to our system is that any candidate may lose an election.

There are irregularities in any human effort, including elections, but despite multiple efforts to prove otherwise, there is no evidence that irregularities gave this election to Joe Biden.

I oppose most of Biden’s policies. I am not happy that he is president. But the place to oppose these policies (and pose alternatives) is within the system.

Democrats share the blame in an all-too-widespread effort to undermine our system. Note, for instance, that Hillary Clinton called Trump an illegitimate president after she lost in 2016. Nevertheless, there are no excuses for Trump’s attempt to overturn a legitimate election. The Jan. 6 riot was only one aspect of that attempt; thanks to the system, it failed.

It is crucial that Republicans like Cheney, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and many others stand up for our fundamental system of free speech, free elections, peaceful transfer of power and the rule of law — with no excuses or exceptions for individuals.

This ought to be a strong, unequivocal, bipartisan consensus.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster